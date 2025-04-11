'Good Bad Ugly’ Leaked Online? Ajith Kumar-Starrer Hit By Piracy Within Hours After Release

Chennai: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s much-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly received immense love upon its worldwide release on April 10. However, despite a successful opening, the film was shockingly leaked online within hours of hitting theatres.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial, hailed as a mass entertainer, was uploaded to several illegal platforms and piracy websites shortly after its release, as per media reports. This unfortunate development has cast a shadow over what was shaping up to be a major box office success.

The film stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, with strong support from Arjun Das, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal characters. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the story revolves around AK, a former gangster striving to clear his son Vihaan’s name after he's falsely accused of murder and drug possession.

GV Prakash Kumar’s music energizes the commercial entertainer even more.

This is not the first time that a film has been hit by piracy. Earlier, several other big titles like Vidaamuyarchi, Pushpa 2, Robinhood, Mad Square, Dragon, Thandel, Laila, Game Changer, and L2: Empuraan also were marred by piracy.

According to a report by The Times of India, the makers are expected to pursue legal action and have urged fans to support the film by watching it only through official platforms.