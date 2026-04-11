Good money, but not what social media says? Vivek Sinha on ‘Dhurandhar’ paycheck for playing Zahoor Mistry

New Delhi: Actor Vivek Sinha, who played Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, has been grabbing headlines for debunking rumours surrounding his fees for working in the Aditya Dhar directorial.

The actor dismissed speculation about being paid Rs 1 crore for the film. He recently took to Instagram to clarify that while he was paid well, the figures being circulated are exaggerated.

What Did Dhurandhar Actor Say

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Vivek shared a video thanking fans for their love, after which he addressed claims made by several Instagram pages regarding the Dhurandhar cast’s fees. Some posts suggested he received Rs 60 lakh, others claimed Rs 80 lakh, and a few even stated Rs 1 crore. He laughed off these rumours.

He said in the video, “Kuch logon ne social media pe ek format banaya hai jismein likha hai ki Dhurandhar ke actors ko kitna paisa mila. Usmein mera naam bhi hai aur kuch logon ne likha hai mujhe Rs 80 lakh mile hain aur kuch ne likha hai mujhe Rs 1 crore mila hai. Itna paisa nahi mila hai, kasam se.”

(Some people on social media have made a chart showing how much the actors of Dhurandhar were paid. My name is on it too, and some people have written that I got ₹80 lakh, while others have said I got Rs 1 crore. I swear, I did not get that much money.)

He further urged fans not to spread misinformation, saying, “Jabse yeh daala hai, kasam se mere paas itne screenshots aaye hue hain ki ‘sir baccha beemar hai’, ‘mujhe chot lagi hai’, ‘mere future ke liye paisa de do’. Bhai paisa de toh dun main, lekin mere paas ho toh. Mere paas khud paisa nahi hai. Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila, accha paisa mila, jo respectable amount hai woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila.”

(Ever since I posted this, I’ve been receiving messages asking for financial help. I would help if I had that kind of money, but I don’t. I was paid a good, respectable amount for Dhurandhar, but not that much.)

Before Dhurandhar, the actor has appeared in popular series like Delhi Crime Season 3 and Tandav, as well as films such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.