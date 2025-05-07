Good News For Hera Pheri Fans: Paresh Rawal Drops BIG UPDATE On Third Installment

New Delhi: Fans of Hera Pheri have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of the iconic comedy franchise. The beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is set to return, with the film being directed by Priyadarshan, who also helmed the original.

Paresh Rawal, who famously portrayed Baburao in the franchise, has now shared a major update on the upcoming film.

Paresh Rawal Drops Major Hint

While in Mumbai recently, the OMG actor was spotted by paparazzi and asked about the film’s release date. While many anticipated a late 2025 release, Paresh revealed that the movie is now scheduled to release in 2026.

The original Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was a massive hit at the box office. It featured an ensemble cast including Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover alongside the main trio.

The second installment, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and brought back Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, with Rimi Sen and Bipasha Basu joining as female leads. It was directed by Neeraj Vora.

Although Neeraj Vora was originally set to direct the third film, his untimely demise in 2017 led to Priyadarshan stepping in to take over the project.