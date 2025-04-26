Good News For Marvel Fans: Thunderbolts To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date – Advance Booking Now Open

Marvel Studios is all set to release Thunderbolts in Indian theatres on May 1, a day before its US release. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Jake Schreier, and co-written by Joanna Calo, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. Thunderbolts was originally scheduled for release last year.

The movie follows a group of misfit anti-heroes forced to unite for a dangerous mission to protect the world in the absence of the Avengers.

Audiences can enjoy the film in multiple formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX.

Marvel India announced the release on Instagram with the caption:"Not Supers, not heroes, the THUNDERBOLTS strike in 2 months! Releasing in cinemas, 1 May 2025. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Don't miss your chance to witness this bold new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — tickets are now live!