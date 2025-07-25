Government Bans ULLU, Mojflix, ALTT And Other 22 Apps For Showing 'Explicit Content'

New Delhi: In a bid to crack down on unlawful and obscene content, the government has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms, including big and popular names like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) emphasised that the intermediaries are responsible for removing or disabling access to unlawful information under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It said the move is aimed at curbing the dissemination of content that is deemed sexually explicit and violative of Indian legal and cultural standards. The banned apps include Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks. (IANS Input)

(This is a developing story)