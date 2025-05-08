Government Of India Directs OTT Platforms To Remove Pakistan-Origin Content In Wake Of Security Concerns

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at bolstering national security, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Government of India, has issued a formal advisory to all Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, media streaming services, and digital intermediaries operating in the country, directing them to immediately cease hosting or distributing content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry’s Information and Broadcasting Wing, underscores concerns related to sovereignty, national security, and public order. Citing provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (commonly referred to as the IT Rules, 2021), the ministry emphasised that online curated content must not compromise India's integrity, defense, or international relations.

The advisory follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of several Indian citizens and left many others injured.

"The Code of Ethics under the IT Rules mandates publishers to exercise due caution regarding content that threatens the security or sovereignty of the country or undermines India's foreign relations," the advisory states. It also highlights Rule 3(1)(b) of Part-II of the Rules, which requires digital intermediaries to ensure that users do not share or disseminate content that jeopardizes public order or India's international relations.

In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

As a result, all forms of streaming content — including web series, films, songs, and podcasts, regardless of whether they are subscription-based or freely accessible — that have origins in Pakistan are to be removed from Indian digital platforms without delay.

The advisory has been issued with the approval of the competent authority within the Ministry and has been communicated to self-regulatory bodies and associations of OTT platforms for strict compliance.