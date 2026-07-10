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  • /Govinda all set to enter 'Lock Upp Season 2' to meet wife Sunita Ahuja, jokes about having bullet in his pocket

Govinda all set to enter 'Lock Upp Season 2' to meet wife Sunita Ahuja, jokes about having bullet in his pocket

Lock Upp Season 2: There were several rumours of Govinda and Sunita's separation; however, the couple has not officially confirmed it.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Govinda all set to enter 'Lock Upp Season 2' to meet wife Sunita Ahuja, jokes about having bullet in his pocket
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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