/Govinda all set to enter 'Lock Upp Season 2' to meet wife Sunita Ahuja, jokes about having bullet in his pocket

During one of the episodes, Sunita was seen speaking to Ram Kapoor about the incident. While talking about Shilpa Shinde, she said, "Isse yahan poking karne ke liye laya gaya hai," and added, "Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything. I'm his wife. Don't you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (He is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs... what does it have to do with you? He is my husband, and I am his wife)."