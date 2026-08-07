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Govinda and actress Rani Swarnkar spotted together at Mumbai Airport

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' in which he played a double role.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Govinda and actress Rani Swarnkar spotted together at Mumbai Airport
Image Credit: Instagram/ANI

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