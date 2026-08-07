Govinda and actress Rani Swarnkar spotted together at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda and actress Rani Swarnkar were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Friday, drawing attention from fans and media. Govinda opted for a smart casual all-black ensemble. He wore a black jacket layered over a white open-collar shirt, paired with trousers and dark sunglasses. Rani Swarnkar, meanwhile, chose an elegant all-white outfit. She accessorised her look with statement earrings.
Govinda and Rani are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Roopa'.It marks his Govinda's comeback after several years.
Speaking about his return to films, Govinda said earlier being written off by people only made him stronger. Calling it "destiny," he shared that he has always believed in starting again and hopes Roopa connects with young audiences.
"Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, 'Now he won't appear in films anymore.' But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I've envisioned, something people may not even imagine, and works its magic."
He added, "This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theaters, I hope it inspires them to dream, and to believe those dreams can come true. I won't discuss any spirituality beyond that."
Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' in which he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.' (ANI)
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