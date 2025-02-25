Mumbai: After the accidental shooting incident in October last year, actor Govinda is again in the news. This time, the reports claim that his wife Sunita has filed for separation and has also dispatched a legal document pertaining to the matter. However, the actor’s manager has now stated that the reports of the actor’s wife Sunita filing for separation are being floated to gain the mileage of public attention.

The actor’s manager Shashi Sinha spoke with IANS following the reports of Sunita filing for separation, and has said that nothing of such sorts has been put into action by Govinda.

He told IANS, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”.

The manager also said that Sunita has been doing such acts, which intrigue the audience with regards to Govinda, for the past few days.

He continued, “You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance”.

The manager said that Govinda lives in the bungalow for most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat but there isn't any lack of interest on actor’s part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family.

“There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is a poet in a book or something. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family”, the manager shared.

However, Shashi refused to call this set-up (the actor spending a generous time in his bungalow and Sunita living in a flat) as the couple living separately.

“They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it’s very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow”, he added.