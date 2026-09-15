/Govinda back home from US for Ganpati celebrations, joins kids and wife Sunita Ahuja in Mumbai - Watch

New Delhi: Welcoming Bappa with much fanfare and aplomb, several celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry happily ushered in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity. Actor Govinda, who was in the US for his movie shoot, rushed back home to be with his family, who follow the tradition of bringing the Ganesha idol home.
Govinda headed to his family home to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.
Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother’s efforts.
“This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. May there be blessings of success and prosperity,” he said.
#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi along with his son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina Ahuja— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026
He says, "On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray for prosperity, happiness, and the blessings of Riddhi and Siddhi. May everyone be free from… pic.twitter.com/pigLMoO2xa
Praying for his son, Yashvardhan’s prosperous future and daughter Tina, Govinda added, "May God bless Tina with a good home and family. And Yash, the way he has carried forward his family's legacy, I hope he becomes even more successful. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda. May Bappa bless him, and may he never face any hardships."
Earlier, Sunita Ahuja was seen welcoming Ganpati Bappa home much gusto and full preparation for the festivity.
She told ANI, "I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands. Govinda ji is in America; he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come."
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