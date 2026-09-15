/Govinda back home from US for Ganpati celebrations, joins kids and wife Sunita Ahuja in Mumbai - Watch

She told ANI, "I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands. Govinda ji is in America; he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come."