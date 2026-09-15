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Govinda back home from US for Ganpati celebrations, joins kids and wife Sunita Ahuja in Mumbai - Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Govinda reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother's efforts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Govinda back home from US for Ganpati celebrations, joins kids and wife Sunita Ahuja in Mumbai - Watch
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Govinda back home from US for Ganpati celebrations, joins kids and wife Sunita Ahuja in Mumbai - Watch
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