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Govinda breaks silence on Lalbaugcha Raja appearance with 'Roopa' co-star Rani Swarnkar

In response to speculation sparked by his Lalbaugcha Raja visit with co-star Rani Swarnkar, Govinda clarified that the outing was purely to pray for his upcoming film Roopa, dismissing personal life rumours as a targeted campaign designed to tarnish his image and distance him from his family.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Govinda breaks silence on Lalbaugcha Raja appearance with 'Roopa' co-star Rani Swarnkar
Image Credit: ANI

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Govinda breaks silence on Lalbaugcha Raja appearance with 'Roopa' co-star Rani Swarnkar
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