Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008077https://zeenews.india.com/people/govinda-breaks-silence-on-rumoured-rift-with-wife-sunita-ahuja-alleges-big-conspiracy-behind-the-scenes-3008077.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGovinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Alleges ‘Big Conspiracy’ Behind The Scenes
GOVINDA

Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Alleges ‘Big Conspiracy’ Behind The Scenes

Govinda addresses rumours about his marriage with Sunita Ahuja for the first time, alleging a larger conspiracy and urging no misunderstandings within his family.

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Alleges ‘Big Conspiracy’ Behind The Scenes(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Amid the rumours surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the actor has finally spoken out for the very first time.

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible rift in their marriage. Many wondered where the relationship was headed. Now, Govinda has broken his silence and shared his side of the story.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet made him look "weak" and added to the "problematic" image people were forming about him. Talking about what he feels is happening behind the scenes, Govinda spoke about a "big conspiracy" and how, in his view, even his loved ones are getting "used" without realising it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"...what I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy..."

Also Read | Govinda Discharged From Hospital, Urges Fans 'Please Do Yoga And Pranayam...': FIRST VISUALS

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects, but may not see how she herself is being pulled into the "conspiracy."

"...But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

The actor went on to say that when someone becomes very popular, some people try to "destroy" their reputation in society. He said, "...to ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you."

Govinda also spoke from the heart about his family and children. He said he is praying to God that there should be no "misunderstanding" so that he doesn't get "suffocated."

The actor said, "I pray to God that He removes me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children... I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated... I make a humble request, especially to my own family."

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband', Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Malegaon Model 2026
Explained: How ‘Malegaon Model’ Could Influence Elections Across India?
Donald Trump Tariffs
Trump Drops Tariff On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Dream
Suvendu Adhikari letter to Governor
Murshidabad Violence: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Guv’s Intervention In Beldanga
#BMCElections
Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Success
IndiGo fine 2026
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
‘No Temple Demolished In Kashi’, Says CM Yogi; Targets Congress
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Central Govt Agrees To Shift Border Fencing Following CM Mann’s Demand
'PM Modi
PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati
Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda