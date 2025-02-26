Govinda Finally Breaks Silence On His Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja

Mumbai: Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been making headlines over speculations about trouble in their marriage. Reports suggesting that the couple, who have been married for 37 years, might be heading for a divorce have left fans in shock. Amidst these ongoing rumours, Govinda has finally broken his silence and addressed the speculation.

When contacted by ETimes about the reports of his separation from Sunita, Govinda brushed off the claims. He responded, “These are only business talks going on… I am in the process of starting my films.” His reaction suggests that he is focusing on his professional commitments rather than personal matters.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also spoke to the media and confirmed that while there have been some disagreements within the family, the situation is not as drastic as being reported. “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by some family members. There is nothing more to it. Govinda is in the process of starting a new film, and artists have been visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it.”

Last month, Sunita Ahuja revealed a surprising detail about their marriage: She and Govinda do not live together. In an interview with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, she explained that while she and their children—Yashvardhan and Tina—live in their apartment, Govinda resides in a bungalow across the street.

Talking about their decision to live separately, Sunita hinted at a shift in her feelings regarding their relationship. “We have two houses. I have my temple and my kids in the flat, so we live there. Govinda comes late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he gathers people and chats with them, whereas my children and I hardly talk because I feel talking too much drains energy.”

Her statement fueled the ongoing rumours, with many speculating whether their relationship has hit a rough patch.

A source close to the couple informed ETimes that Sunita had allegedly sent a separation notice to Govinda a few months ago. However, no legal action has followed, and the couple has not publicly confirmed any divorce proceedings.

While divorce rumours continue to circulate, Govinda’s response suggests that he is focused on his work, and his team maintains that the situation is being handled.