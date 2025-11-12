Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Losing Consciousness At Home, Now Stable

New Delhi: A day after visiting ailing legendary star Dharmendra, actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Govinda was hospitalised after losing consciousness, as per top news agency.

Govinda Hospitalised

India Today report quoted Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal, who gave an update about actor's health. He said, “He was feeling disoriented. All tests are done, and we are now awaiting reports and opinion of neuro consultation. He is stable now."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor recently visited Dharmendra, who is recovering in the Breach Candy Hospital.

When Govinda Was Hit By Bullet

Last year, the actor suffered a bullet injury to his leg after he misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring.

Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident. His manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers.

On the professional front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.