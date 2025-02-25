Govinda’s Niece Arti Singh Reacts To His Divorce News; ‘Creates Unnecessary Stress’

Mumbai: Rumours about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage hitting a rough patch have been making headlines, but his niece, Arti Singh, has now spoken out, calling them completely false. Reports recently surfaced claiming that the couple, who have been married for 37 years, might be heading for a divorce. However, the couple has yet to confirm or deny these speculations.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, Arti Singh shut down the rumours, stating, “I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven’t gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something—this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a loving and lasting relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don’t know where people get such rumours from—it’s completely untrue.”

Arti also urged people to stop spreading misinformation, emphasizing the emotional stress such baseless gossip can cause. She further added, “People should refrain from interfering in their personal lives. Even news about my own divorce had spread for no reason. Such rumours only create unnecessary stress.”

Despite Arti’s strong denial, fans continue to speculate, especially after Sunita Ahuja’s recent revelation about their living arrangement. In an interview last month, she disclosed that she and Govinda do not live together. While she stays in their flat with their children, the actor resides in a bungalow across the street.

Talking about this separation, Sunita shared, “Earlier, I used to feel secure in my marriage, but now I don’t feel the same way.” Her statement raised eyebrows and fueled further speculation about trouble in their marriage.

While Arti Singh has dismissed the divorce rumours, the absence of a direct statement from Govinda or Sunita Ahuja has left many wondering about the truth. Only time will tell whether these are just baseless speculations or if there’s more to the story.