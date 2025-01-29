Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Worried About The Star Being Jobless, Wonders If He Will Have An Affair

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja, known for her candid and fearless personality, never shies away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview she opened up about how trolling doesn’t affect her, the challenges of being a superstar’s wife, and even playfully expressed her concerns about Govinda’s retirement.

Being married to a Bollywood superstar wasn’t always easy for Sunita. She recalled how, during Govinda’s peak years, she had to stay strong despite constant link-up rumours. “You have to be strong at heart because there were always rumours—one link-up here, another there. But honestly, he was always so busy working that he never had time for affairs", she told to Hindustan Times.

However, now that Govinda is working less, Sunita humorously admitted to having a new concern. “Ab woh kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh mujhe insecurity hai kahin affair na kar le. 60 ke baad log sathiya jaate hain!” she quipped, implying that men sometimes act unpredictably after a certain age.

Govinda, once Bollywood’s most sought-after actor, has been relatively inactive in films in recent years. While his fans still adore him and eagerly await his return, Sunita’s lighthearted remarks about his retirement have sparked laughter among fans.

Despite all the ups and downs, Sunita remains Govinda’s biggest supporter. Her humour, honesty, and bold attitude continue to make her one of the most entertaining celebrity wives in Bollywood.

Sunita Ahuja has often been called “loud” and “outspoken” by netizens, but she remains unfazed by such criticism. Addressing the trolling she faces, she said, “Mujhe koi troll kare ya mujh par comment kare, it doesn’t affect me. Social media or others who talk nonsense have a lot of free time to do bakwas. I will not change myself or my nature due to people’s reactions. Main jo hoon, main hoon. If you like me, talk to me; if not, get out! My nature is not to sulk or be sad. In fact, I see it the other way—trollers keep me in the news!” she said with a laugh.