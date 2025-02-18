Govinda’s Wife Sunita Says She Has Been Celebrating Her Birthday Alone For 12 Years Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda, recently opened up about her unique birthday tradition celebrating alone with a drink in hand. While giving a house tour to Kamya Jani on Curly Tales, she shared how she enjoys a balance of prayer and partying on her special day, something she has been doing for the past 12 years.

Sunita explained that while she spends her birthday mornings offering prayers at temples and gurudwaras, her evenings are reserved for quiet celebrations with herself.

“I gave all these years to my kids; now they are grown up. I want to live for myself. Hence, I now go out alone on every birthday. It has been 12 years. Sometimes, I go to a Maata Mandir, Gurudwara, or any other temple. The moment it’s 8 PM, I open a bottle, cut a cake alone, and enjoy my drink. I keep it balanced by doing puja and party. I enjoy doing it alone. Janam hota hai toh akele, marte ho toh bhi akele.”

She also revealed her love for Blue Label whiskey, calling it her go-to drink for special occasions, be it a family milestone or an India vs. Pakistan cricket match.

During the conversation, Sunita also shared how her relationship with Govinda evolved over the years. She met him when he was finishing his B.Com, while she was still in ninth grade. The two would constantly bicker, given their vastly different personalities Sunita, a Bandra girl, and Govinda, a Virar boy.

“We used to fight like cats and dogs. He used to ask why I bring my dog wearing shorts. I told him, ‘Aee, hatt abhi idhar se, tu kya Virar ka ladka!’”

However, their fights soon turned into love, leading to a lifetime together. Sunita even changed her tomboyish style to impress Govinda, growing out her hair because he didn’t like her bob cut.

“He used to say, ‘Yeh ladka hai, ladki nahi.’ I used to play goti and cricket. He asked me to grow my hair long. Then, I started oiling my hair every day; it grew to my knees. Love is blind, but now my eyes are opening!”

Sunita’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into her personal life, highlighting not only her strong, independent nature but also her enduring love story with Govinda.