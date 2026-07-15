/Govinda says he predicted South cinema’s rise 15 years ago: ‘Heroes became larger than life’

When asked if he looks for the production value of a film, an established director or something else while choosing a film, he said, “I came here as a poor person. I used to see only money at that time. I used to see my home, the happiness of my parents, and the happiness of my family. I have never seen more than this. My mother had told me, ‘If you see all this then what will God see?’ Many people talk in such languages which I don't understand or I don't understand. I am not familiar with those languages. Some people used to be technical”.