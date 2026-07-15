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  • /Govinda says he predicted South cinema’s rise 15 years ago: ‘Heroes became larger than life’

Govinda says he predicted South cinema’s rise 15 years ago: ‘Heroes became larger than life’

Actor Govinda has claimed he foresaw the rise of South Indian cinema over a decade ago, saying its success transformed the industry's biggest stars into larger-than-life heroes. The actor also opened up about his approach to choosing films and staying honest to his craft.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Govinda says he predicted South cinema’s rise 15 years ago: ‘Heroes became larger than life’
Image Credit: Instagram

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