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  • /Govinda strongly reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations, advises her to 'stop over-abusing': 'Don't do this'

Govinda strongly reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations, advises her to 'stop over-abusing': 'Don't do this'

Govinda's remarks come amid renewed attention around his personal life and his wife Sunita Ahuja's candid comments about their marriage.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Govinda strongly reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations, advises her to 'stop over-abusing': 'Don't do this'
Image Credit: IANS

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Govinda strongly reacts to wife Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations, advises her to 'stop over-abusing': 'Don't do this'
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