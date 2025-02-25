Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Head For A Divorce After 37 Years Of Marriage: Report

Mumbai: Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, seem to be facing a rough patch in their marriage after 37 years together. Rumours are circulating that their relationship has hit a breaking point, with reports suggesting that Govinda’s alleged closeness to a younger co-star has played a role in their separation.

The couple, who were last seen together on the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat, have always been admired for their bond. On the show, Govinda even expressed his gratitude towards Sunita, saying, “Since Sunita came into my life, I have improved.” However, despite the public display of affection, speculations of trouble in paradise have been making headlines.

Sunita Confirms They Are Living Separately

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja revealed that she and Govinda are not currently staying together. She shared that while she resides with their children in their flat, Govinda prefers staying in their bungalow due to his late-night meetings.

“We have two houses—one is a bungalow opposite our apartment. I live in the flat with my kids, while he stays in the bungalow. He loves talking and socializing, so he spends time with people, while I prefer a quieter life with my children,” Sunita stated.

She also made a shocking remark about their marriage, saying, “I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband.”

Sunita Opens Up About Their Differences

The actress further expressed her disappointment over their relationship dynamics, stating that Govinda has always been too focused on his work. “He never goes on vacations. I love going out with my husband and enjoying street food, but he doesn’t make time for such things,” she added.

Reflecting on their 37-year-long marriage, she hinted at trust issues and changing equations, saying, “People change colours like a chameleon. It’s been so many years, but you never know what’s happening behind your back. Never trust a man completely.”

What’s Next for Govinda & Sunita?

While neither Govinda nor Sunita has officially confirmed divorce proceedings, their recent statements and separation rumours have sparked concerns among fans. Whether this is a temporary phase or a permanent split remains to be seen.