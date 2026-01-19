Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Relationship Saga: Who Said What Amid Hero No 1 Actor’s Infidelity Rumours

New Delhi: The ongoing feud between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja refuses to settle in. In her latest podcast interview with Miss Malini, Sunita yet again dropped a major hint at the seasoned actor's alleged link-up rumour. She also claimed that Govinda was involved with newcomer and that he is being blackmailed as well.

Speaking to Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja said, “Dekho mere bachhe bade bade ho gaye naa, maine humesha yahi bola hai ki see they get disturbed. And I always say that yeh tumhari umar nahi hai. Par kya hota hai naa aaj kal ki jo ladkiyan aati hai naa struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy, jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal 2 kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Toh tum expect kya karte ho?

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Heard About Govinda's Alleged Affair With A Marathi Actress

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fir kya, phasa lenge, phir blackmail karenge, you know? Toh aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hai. But then tum thodi bewakoof hai, tum 63 ka ho gaya hai. Tumhaari ek achhi family hai, sundar biwi hai, do bachhe hain bade bade. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya, it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not this age. You have to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai, isme focus karo naa.

Adding more, she said, "If I get a confirmation, main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi."

Govinda Breaks His Silence

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for many years; there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

He further added, "But she can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

He said, "To ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them - like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man accused me, and that man was later exposed too. When your popularity in the film industry crosses a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you."

On the personal front, Sunita Ahuja has started vlogging and her YouTube channel is garnering a lot of fan love. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. The couple have a daughter, Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.