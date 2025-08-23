Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950584https://zeenews.india.com/people/govinda-sunita-divorce-actor-s-manager-says-rumours-spread-by-some-idiot-2950584.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GOVINDA DIVORCE

Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says Rumours Spread By 'Some Idiot'

The manager clarified that while Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, did file a divorce petition in the Bandra Family Court in late 2024, the matter was resolved internally long ago. 

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 08:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says Rumours Spread By 'Some Idiot'(Source: IANS )

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda’s manager has quashed the reports of the actor's divorce from his wife Sunita. Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS on Saturday, and said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that Sunita filed for divorce.

Sinha said that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

He told IANS, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked if it is the same 2024 court case that Sunit had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager responded in affirmation.

He said, “It is the same case but it has been resolved, people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened, I have been getting so many calls but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation (sic)”.

He went on, “Did you see Govinda talking about it? In the film industry and media, people take advantage of confusion and misleading information. There is some bad element or an idiot, who is trying to cash in on the controversy”.

Earlier, reports about Sunita filing for separation had emerged in February as well. The reports at the time, claimed that his wife Sunita has filed for separation and has also dispatched a legal document pertaining to the matter.

Govinda has had a rocky patch in the past few months as he also sustained a bullet injury to his foot while he was servicing his gun during the wee hours in October last year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK