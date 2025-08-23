Govinda-Sunita Divorce: Actor’s Manager Says Rumours Spread By 'Some Idiot'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda’s manager has quashed the reports of the actor's divorce from his wife Sunita. Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS on Saturday, and said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that Sunita filed for divorce.

Sinha said that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

He told IANS, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”.

When asked if it is the same 2024 court case that Sunit had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager responded in affirmation.

He said, “It is the same case but it has been resolved, people find ways to refurbish news from old events. No new development has happened, I have been getting so many calls but everything is fine, near about everything is sorted out between the couple. There’s nothing to worry about. We will officially confirm this with a wider media document circulation (sic)”.

He went on, “Did you see Govinda talking about it? In the film industry and media, people take advantage of confusion and misleading information. There is some bad element or an idiot, who is trying to cash in on the controversy”.

Earlier, reports about Sunita filing for separation had emerged in February as well. The reports at the time, claimed that his wife Sunita has filed for separation and has also dispatched a legal document pertaining to the matter.

Govinda has had a rocky patch in the past few months as he also sustained a bullet injury to his foot while he was servicing his gun during the wee hours in October last year.