New Delhi: The rumour mills worked extra time over Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's alleged divorce news. Several media portals carried update about the star couple having filed for separation, amid allegations of adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, none of them reacted to the news. Now, Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina Ahuja has finally broken her silence.

Tina Ahuja On Govinda-Sunita's Divorce Rumour

Tina Ahuja told Hindustan Times, “It’s all rumours. I don’t pay attention to these rumours." When asked about how Govinda and Sunita are dealing with this, Tina responded “Kya bolun mai (What should I say)? He is not even in the country.”

Amid all the hullabaloo over the alleged divorce, Tina thanked the fans for their support and wishes. She said, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family, and I’m truly grateful for all the love, concern and support we’ve been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones."

Govinda's Team Refutes Divorce Rumours

Govinda's manager Shashi told Hindustan Times, "Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain."

Reacting to the adultery and cruelty charges, the manager told HT, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai."

A Hauterrfly report alleged that Sunita Ahuja has filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court, seeking separation on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. The couple have a daughter, Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.