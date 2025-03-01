Govinda-Sunita Separation: Actor’s Sister Kamini Khanna Breaks Silence On The Matter

Mumbai: In the midst of growing rumors surrounding the separation of Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the actor’s sister, Kamini Khanna, has finally spoken out.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Kamini revealed that she does not have much information about the situation, citing the busy schedules of both Govinda and Sunita. She stated, "No, I don't know much. I stay very busy, and they are very busy too. We meet very rarely, so I don't know much. I don't want to say too much on this topic because both families are involved, and I have a lot of love for both.”

When asked about her bond with Sunita, Kamini shared, "Our parents are no longer with us, so we are like parents to each other. And we are also very good friends.”

Kamini also mentioned that she did not feel it was appropriate to reach out to Sunita and Govinda regarding the speculation. According to her, while she is aware of the rumors circulating in the media, she believes that such personal matters should be handled privately within the family. She emphasized that it's important to respect the privacy of both Sunita and Govinda, especially when it comes to sensitive issues such as their relationship.

Rumors have been circulating regarding a possible divorce between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. It was reported that Sunita had issued a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, the actor’s legal representative has since clarified that the couple has worked through their issues and resolved their differences.

In a recent interview, Sunita made a startling revelation about living separately from Govinda. She also shared that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years, which sparked further speculation about issues in their marriage.

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Tina, in 1988, followed by their son, Yashvardhan.