Govinda Turns 61: Sajid Nadiadwala Wishes His First Hero On His Birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Govinda celebrates his 61st birthday today, and he has been showered with warm wishes from fans and the film fraternity. Among those sending heartfelt greetings is producer and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who shares a special bond with the actor. Nadiadwala, who worked with Govinda in his debut film Zulm Ki Hukumat (1992), took to social media to wish the Bollywood legend a joyous birthday.

Nadiadwala posted a heartfelt message, saying, “Wishing my 1st Hero, @govinda_herono1, a very Happy Birthday! May your birthday be full of love, laughter, and endless blessings. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and great health.”

Govinda, renowned for his memorable performances and unparalleled charm, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. Over the years, his talent and versatility have earned him a permanent spot as one of the most beloved stars in Bollywood.

Sajid Nadiadwala, known for his successful film productions, has always had a close relationship with the actor, collaborating early in their careers. Nadiadwala’s upcoming slate includes highly anticipated films like Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and Arjun Ustara, which are set to release in the coming year.