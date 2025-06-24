Govinda Under Fire? In-Flight Video With Young Girl Goes Viral, Draws Widespread Criticism

New Delhi: After grabbing attention with his dapper new look featuring a moustache, tuxedo, and sunglasses, Govinda is now making headlines for a different reason.

A recent video from a flight showing the actor with a young girl has gone viral, sparking outrage online. Social media users slammed his behavior in the clip, with many calling it 'creepy' and trolling him heavily.

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

In the viral video, Rangeela Raja actor Govinda is seen resting his head on a young girl’s shoulder, who appears visibly uncomfortable and confused. As he films a selfie video looking at her before stepping off the flight, the clip has sparked widespread backlash. Govinda is seen sporting his now-viral moustache look in the footage. While it's unclear whether the video was taken during an actual flight or part of a staged shoot, netizens have heavily criticised his behaviour towards the little girl.

Netizens Slams Govinda Over His Now Viral Video

Reddit users have reacted strongly to Govinda's now-viral video, flooding the platform with criticism. One user wrote, 'Iski biwi sahi hi bolti hai,' while another called him 'Creep No.1.' Comments like 'Had kar di aapne!' and 'Why is he doing whatever he is doing?' also surfaced. Meanwhile, a section of netizens speculated that the man in the clip might not be Govinda at all, but possibly his body double in the viral video. One said, 'Seems like his bodydouble.' Others said, 'I don’t think that's him. Duplicate guy. Creep for sure though!'.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s personal life has also made headlines this year amid rumours of his alleged divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja. The couple, married for over 37 years, was reportedly headed for separation, according to earlier speculation.However, Sunita later shut down the buzz, labelling the divorce rumours as completely false.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.