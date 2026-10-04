Govinda visits Maa Baglamukhi temple in MP | WATCH

Bollywood actor Govinda offered prayers at the historic Maa Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda, located in Madhya Pradesh's Agar-Malwa district, on Monday. The actor performed a special puja at the revered shrine, remaining on the temple premises for nearly half an hour.
Upon his arrival, temple priest Bharat Guru assisted Govinda with the traditional worship rituals, draping him with the Goddess's sacred yellow scarf (chunri). News of the actor’s presence spread quickly, drawing a crowd of local devotees and fans to the temple complex to catch a glimpse of the star.
Actress Rakhi Sawant has publicly voiced her support for Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid ongoing reports regarding the couple's marital disputes and divorce filings. Speaking to media personnel at the Mumbai airport, Rakhi launched a scathing attack on Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar.
Addressing shutterbugs, Rakhi accused Komal of interfering in Govinda’s 40-year-long marriage, referring to her as a "gold digger" and making sharp personal jabs.
"Komal Rani, main Rakhi Sawant banaungi tujhe Sunita ki naukrani bahut jald. Dusron ke ghar mein ghar barbaad karti hai, dusro ke ghar sansar main aaj lagati hain," Rakhi stated during the interaction.
She further alleged that Komal was attempting to use the veteran actor for financial and professional gain, remarking, "Ek ameer aadmi ko pataungi, gold digger ban jaungi. Govinda ji se paise lekar filme banvaungi. Uske naam ka sindoor lagaungi."
The visit comes amidst ongoing media attention surrounding Govinda's personal life and his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. In August 2026, the actor's manager confirmed that a divorce petition previously filed in court had been officially withdrawn.
Additionally, reports had linked the actor to his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Addressing those allegations at the time, Govinda stated that deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish his public image and distance him from his family, though he did not confirm any new personal relationship.
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