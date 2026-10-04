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Govinda visits Maa Baglamukhi temple in MP | WATCH

Bollywood actor Govinda offered prayers at the Maa Baglamukhi temple in Madhya Pradesh for half an hour on Monday while maintaining a distance from reporters asking about his personal life.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Govinda visits Maa Baglamukhi temple in MP | WATCH
Image Credit: @uniquekanhaa/Instagram

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Govinda visits Maa Baglamukhi temple in MP | WATCH
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