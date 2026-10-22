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Govinda visits Puri Jagannath Temple, seeks blessings for his kids

Shri Jagannath Puri Temple: Govinda's visit to the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple, one of India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, drew an enthusiastic response from devotees and fans alike.

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Govinda visits Puri Jagannath Temple, seeks blessings for his kids
Image Credit: ANI picture

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