Govinda visits Vrindavan, seeks blessings at Banke Bihari Temple and meets Premanand Maharaj

Bollywood actor Govinda recently visited Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where he undertook a spiritual trip marked by prayers and temple visits. During his visit, he offered prayers at the renowned Banke Bihari Temple, one of the most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Krishna and a major pilgrimage site for devotees from across the country.

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Sunita Ahuja’s remarks on Govinda resurface

Meanwhile, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has recently been in the spotlight for her candid statements about her personal life. Known for sharing glimpses of her daily routine and spiritual visits on her YouTube channel, she had earlier spoken about Govinda’s lifestyle in an interview.

In a conversation with Abhishek Vyas on his YouTube channel, she described Govinda as a devoted family man but said he has never truly lived for himself. She expressed that while he is a good son and brother, he has spent most of his life fulfilling family responsibilities rather than enjoying personal experiences like travel or leisure.

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Emotional moments on reality show sets

An emotional moment also unfolded on the sets of the reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs, where Sunita Ahuja made a surprise appearance.

Her nephew, Krushna Abhishek, broke down in tears upon seeing her and apologised for past misunderstandings, even lying on the floor in an emotional gesture. Sunita responded warmly, stating that he is like her own son and that she has forgiven him.

Krushna also acknowledged past tensions involving his wife, Kashmera Shah, who was seen emotional on the show and apologised as well. Sunita later urged everyone to move forward and let go of past differences.

Family rift and reconciliation

The reported strain between Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek’s family dates back several years and had often been public. However, recent interactions on the show suggest efforts toward reconciliation.

Govinda, meanwhile, was notably absent from the reunion sequence shown on the program.