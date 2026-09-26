Komal shared a note on her Insta Stories that went, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear (sic)."