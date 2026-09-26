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  • /Govinda's alleged GF Komal Rani Swarnkar hits back at Sunita Ahuja: 'Nobody can be a homebreaker...'

Govinda's alleged GF Komal Rani Swarnkar hits back at Sunita Ahuja: 'Nobody can be a homebreaker...'

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar responded to Sunita Ahuja’s public remarks, refuting allegations that she caused Govinda and Sunita’s marital troubles and accusing Sunita of seeking public sympathy to hide an already broken marriage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Govinda's alleged GF Komal Rani Swarnkar hits back at Sunita Ahuja: 'Nobody can be a homebreaker...'
Image Credit: IMDb/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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