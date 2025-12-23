New Delhi: Netizens are having a field day after some AI-Generated images surfaced online featuring none other than Govinda as Na'vi from James Cameron's ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’. Many videos and photos flooded on social media claiming that the actor made a cameo in the cinematic universe. Of course, the claims are false and turns out it is AI at the work.

Govinda In Avatar: Fire And Ash

Govinda is seen as a blue-skinned Na’vi in the images being shared online which has created a flutter online and fans can't keep calm. The AI-work looks so real that for a moment, it also leads to confusion whether it actually is real or fake. Take a look here:

In the AI-video, Govinda is seen as one of the Na'vi in signature blue, delivering his 'batti bujha' dialogue.

When Govinda Rejected Avatar

For the initiated, Govinda had once claimed that Avatar was once offered to him. Speaking to Mukesh Khanna earlier this year, the actor said he turned down the project because he wasn’t convinced by the idea.

News 18 quoted Govinda as saying, "I even left an offer of Rs 21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it."

“Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha. Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua… maine kaha, ‘Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!’ Toh maine kaha, ‘Second time banegi Avatar!’ Toh mujhe kehta hai, ‘The hero is lame!’… Maine kaha, ‘Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!’ He said, ‘I am offering you 18 crores.’ I said, ‘I don’t want your 18 crores.’ He said the shoot will be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!"

However, his wife Sunita Ahuja had later dismissed the claim during a podcast with Uorfi Javed.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment released on December 19, 2025 in India.