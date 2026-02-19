Govinda's nephew and Bhojpuri actor Vinay Anand slams extra-marital affair allegations by Sunita Ahuja, calls his mama '90s superstar' who once charged Rs 1 cr per film...'

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing personal feud between seasoned star Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja, there have been various interviews and statements being made by both, related to cheating allegations on the actor. Now, Govinda's nephew and popular Bhojpuri star Vinay Anand whils speaking to HindiRush podcast, slammed all the rumours and even recalled how the Govinda was amongst the top earners back in late 80s and 90s.

“I wanted to ask about this to Govinda but I didn’t want to give him the impression that I am butting in his personal affair because he is my uncle and it is a father kind of a relationship with him.”

Vinay admitted that he eventually could not hold back and decided to ask Govinda about his rumoured affair. Recalling the conversation, he said, “But I asked him once do you have an affair with someone? He told me, ‘No, there is nothing like that.’ When Govinda refused, I accepted it, but when I see mami’s (Sunita) interviews, I feel a bit weird, because we have seen her always respecting Govinda.”

Talking about Sunita making her debut with an untitled film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Vinay said, “But I am happy that now she is working, she has become a celebrity and she has made a name for herself. We had seen her confined in four walls of the house and now seeing her work makes me feel very happy. I feel every woman woman should be independent.”

'Govinda is a superstar'

"I have been deeply inspired by Govinda throughout my life. Not just me, when he became number one, the entire country was inspired by him. There wasn't a single superstar who wasn't copying him or dancing like him. Even those who didn't know how to dance started dancing because of him," Vinay said.

Vinay said, “He is a superstar, Govinda aaj woh ek jagah khade hojaaye Rs 25-30 lakh rupaya aaramse mil jaaye. Ye log jisko gareeb bol rahe hain… ye log bewakoof hain. Log likh rahe hain Govinda sadak par aagaye, Govinda ke saath ye hogaya… Abe pagalon, kidhar ho, kiske liye bakwaas kar rahe ho. He is 90s superstar who would charge in crores for films."

“Jab Lokhandwala mein Rs 12-13 lakh mein flat aata tha . He used to charge a Rs 1 crore for one film. How can you say ke woh sadak par aagaye hain. 70-80 filmein karne ke baad, 5 filmon mein Govinda ne jitna kamaya shayad he kisine kamaya hoga… aur pata nahi aise kitne stars ghoom rahe honge jinke paas paise nahi honge. Tum itne bade legend ke baare mein aise kaise bewakoofi waali baatein kar sakte ho. Mujhe bahot ajeeb lagta hai."

How Govinda's mother impacted him

Vinay recalled an incident from Govinda's mother Nirmala Devi's birthday. "When it was my grandmother's birthday, he (Govinda) came over, washed her feet on a ceremonial plate and then drank the water," he said.

On the personal front, Sunita Ahuja has started vlogging and her YouTube channel is garnering a lot of fan love. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. The couple have a daughter, Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.