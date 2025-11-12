Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983407https://zeenews.india.com/people/govindas-niece-arti-singh-on-missing-her-biological-mother-for-the-first-time-i-am-feeling-you-in-me-2983407.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGovindas Niece Arti Singh On Missing Her Biological Mother: For The First Time, I Am Feeling You In Me
ARTI SINGH

Govinda's Niece Arti Singh On Missing Her Biological Mother: 'For The First Time, I Am Feeling You In Me'

Arti Singh has been a part of many television shows. She became an even better household name with her stint in the reality game show Bigg Boss 13.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govinda's Niece Arti Singh On Missing Her Biological Mother: 'For The First Time, I Am Feeling You In Me'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actress Arti Singh took to her social media account in remembering her late biological mother.

Sharing a beautiful picture of her mother, Arti penned a beautiful note. She wrote, “Sach mein (Truly) this photo is of my mother.. I miss u .. since a week hv been missing u a bit more .. but I don’t know but first im feeling u in me .. i never got chance to tell u I love u but i want to say i love u with my each breath,” she wrote, adding an evil eye emoticon.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arti singh chauhan (@artisingh5)

For the uninitiated, Arti lost her mother when she was barely a few weeks old. She, along with her brother and television superstar Krishna Abhishek, was raised by her mother’s best friend, as told by them in many interviews. Not many know, but Arti and Krishna are the niece and nephew of Bollywood superstar Govinda.

Arti has been a part of many television shows. She became an even better household name with her stint in the reality game show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for being mature and sensible throughout the season. The actress, who is an ardent Bollywood fan, was recently thrilled to feature on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Expressing her admiration for the megastar, the actress took to her social media account to share a BTS picture from the show.

She mentioned how it felt truly special and memorable. She shared a couple of her photos with her husband, Deepak Chauhan; brother, Krushna Abhishek; and comedian Sunil Grover from the set of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17”.

The ‘Maayka’ actress wrote, “Good days, and I will always cherish this memory and being on wall of fame of legendary Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir show is very very special… vaise who knows future may be Bhagwan ki kripa hui toh hot seat pe bhi baithne ka mauka milega . Always live in good hope. Manifest good things . And do good deeds.. and @whosunilgrover love u so so much @krushna30 so proud of u always. God bless u.” (sic)

On her personal front, Arti married businessman Deepak Chauhan in 2023.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff