'Gown Was Destroyed, Wet & Dusty': Designer Accuses Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Of Damaging Rs 85,000 Worth Outfit, Shares Screenshots

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has found herself in the spotlight again. The reality TV personality has been accused of scamming a fashion designer after allegedly damaging a couture gown worth Rs 85,000 and failing to provide fair compensation.

Designer Alleges Gown Was Returned Damaged and Unusable

The accusations were made public by designer Smita Shrinivas, who took to social media to share her experience. According to her post, a custom green couture gown was loaned to Kashish for a promotional collaboration. Despite the gown being specifically crafted in size S, it was reportedly taken for Kashish, who wears XS.

What was returned, however, was not what left the designer’s studio. The gown came back “wet, dusty, crumpled, and stuffed inside-out,” as claimed by the designer, rendering it unsellable.

Screenshots, Compensation Dispute, and Alleged Ghosting

Smita shared screenshots of her conversations with Kashish’s team, showing that when asked for full compensation, the influencer allegedly offered Rs 40,000, less than half the gown’s value. After a series of delays and excuses, including claims of bank issues and travel, Kashish allegedly blocked the designer entirely.

The designer further claimed that when she approached Dot Media Agency again, she was told her compensation could be a social media shoutout, not monetary reimbursement. "When I contacted the agency again, they said my ‘compensation’ could be a social media shoutout — as if that replaces the loss of a couture piece," she claimed.

"This isn’t just about one green couture gown," Smita alleged. "It’s about how small designers get exploited in the name of ‘collaboration’ and ‘exposure’.”

Kashish Kapoor Previously Claimed She Was Robbed by Her Cook

This controversy follows another incident involving Kashish. In July, she shared a tearful video on YouTube, revealing she was robbed by her domestic help, just before a trip to Singapore.

According to her account, Rs 7 lakh in cash went missing from her locker at her Andheri residence. When confronted, the cook allegedly became aggressive, pushing her against a wall and threatening her. She claimed to have found Rs 50,000 in his possession before ordering him to leave the house and never return.

