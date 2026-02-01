Grammy 2026: Date, time, when and where to watch LIVE streaming in India

Grammy Awards 2026: The much-anticipated 2026 Grammy Awards are set to take centre stage, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for a night of unforgettable performances and star-studded moments.

When and Where to Watch

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 1, on CBS and Paramount+. Fans can also stream the event online via cbs.com, the CBS app, or the Recording Academy’s social media channels.

For viewers without a cable subscription, streaming options include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and FuboTV, many of which offer free trial periods.

In addition, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place hours before the main show. Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT, it will stream live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.grammy.com. Glee alum Darren Criss will host and perform alongside Broadway co-star Helen J. Shen, with additional performances from Zara Larsson and nominated artist Grace Potter.

For viewers in India, the live telecast begins 6:30 a.m. IST on February 2 and can be streamed on JioHotstar.

Who’s Performing

Sabrina Carpenter leads the performance lineup with six nominations, including album, record, and song of the year, three of the night’s top honours. She will be joined by Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, the Best New Artist slate, and collaborators from Let God Sort ‘Em Out, including Clipse and Pharrell Williams.

This year’s nominations are topped by Kendrick Lamar with nine nods, followed closely by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and producer Cirkut, each with seven. Other multiple nominees include Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea, Sabrina Carpenter (six nominations each), and artists such as SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, and Turnstile (five each).

First-time nominees making their Grammy debut include Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID, and even actor Timothée Chalamet.

Who’s Presenting

The presenter lineup is equally star-studded. Doecii and Harry Styles are confirmed presenters, alongside a mix of legendary musicians, actors, and entertainers, including Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.

Event Details

The Grammys will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 1. The ceremony will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Staples Center. Fans can expect a night filled with spectacular performances, surprise moments, and the celebration of the year’s top musical achievements.