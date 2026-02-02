Grammy 2026: Lola Young wins Best Pop Solo Performance, BEATS Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga

Los Angeles: Musician Lola Young has bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance award at the 68th edition of the Grammy, beating the major pop stars including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and others.

The Grammys 2026 has witnessed one of the biggest upsets when a young emerging star, Lola Young, bagged her debut prestigious Grammy award after being nominated alongside Justin Bieber's 'Daisies', Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild', Lady Gaga's 'Disease' and Chappell Roan's 'The Subway'.

After accepting the award, Lola Young couldn't control her emotions and expressed her happiness at winning.

"Thank you so much. I am very greatful for this. I love you everybody," said Lola Young.

Young released her debut single, '6 Feet Under', in October 2019. She also released the EP Intro that year, followed by a music video for Intro track '3rd of Jan (Getting Ready)'.

The 2026 Grammy Awards is currenty airing live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena with Noah returning to host the ceremony for his final year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sixteen-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars has been confirmed as one of the performers at the event. The show also features performances by major artists such as Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, along with an In Memoriam segment honouring legendary musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack.

Mars, who has earned three nominations this year, is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with a Blackpink member.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations at the 2026 Grammys with nine nods. The Album of the Year category includes contenders such as Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator, among others.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.