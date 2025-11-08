Grammy 2026 Nominations Out: Kendrick Lamar Leads With Nine, Lady Gaga & Jack Antonoff Follow Close Behind – Check Full List

The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Leading the pack is Kendrick Lamar, who tops the list with nine nominations and aims to repeat his past success in several key categories. Close behind are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut (the producer behind Mayhem), each earning seven nominations. Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter follow with six, while SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator each received five nods.

At the 2025 Grammys, Lamar dominated his categories, taking home trophies wherever “Not Like Us” appeared. This year, he’ll look to defend his titles in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance, with “Luther” nominated for the first two, and his collaboration with Clipse, “Chains & Whips,” in the latter. He’s also vying for his first-ever Album of the Year win, a category in which he’s now been nominated seven times.

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny - DTMF

Billie Eilish - Wildflower

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Doechii - Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber - Swag

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Leon Thomas - Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny - DTMF

Billie Eilish - Wildflower

Doechii - Anxiety

Huntr/x - Golden

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Blake Mills

Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Justin Bieber - Daisies

Lady Gaga - Disease

Lola Young - Messy

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity

Huntr/x - Golden

Katseye - Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 for 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Swag

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims - I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak - No Cap

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Kaytranada - Space Invader

Skrillex - Voltage

Tame Impala - End of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

PinkPantheress - Illegal

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs - Eusexua

Fred Again.. - Ten Days

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex - F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake - Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)

Huntr/x & David Guetta - Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)

Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein - Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada - Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)

Soul II Soul - A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That

Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile - Never Enough

Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II - Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater - Night Terror

Ghost - Lachryma

Sleep Token - Emergence

Spiritbox - Soft Spine

Turnstile - Birds

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams - Glum

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Sleep Token - Caramel

Turnstile - Never Enough

Yungblud - Zombie

Best Rock Album

Deftones - Private Music

Haim - I Quit

Linkin Park - From Zero

Turnstile - Never Enough

Yungblud - Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love

The Cure - Alone

Hayley Williams - Parachute

Turnstile - Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg - Mangetout

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver - SABLE, fABLE

The Cure - Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams - Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator - Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg - Moisturizer

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller - It Depends

Justin Bieber - Yukon

Kehlani - Folded

Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr - Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway - Uptown

Ledisi - Love You Too

Leon Thomas - Vibes Don’t Lie

SZA - Crybaby

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller - It Depends

Durand Bernarr - Overqualified

Kehlani - Folded

Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal - Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad - Love on Digital

Durand Bernarr - Bloom

Flo - Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon - Come as You Are

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones - Why Not More?

Giveon - Beloved

Ledisi - The Crown

Leon Thomas - Mutt

Teyana Taylor - Escape Room

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - Outside

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice - Chains & Whips

Doechii - Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay - TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill - Proud of Me

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack - Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

PartyNextDoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody - WeMaj

Best Rap Song

Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice - The Birds Don’t Sing

Doechii - Anxiety

Glorilla - TGIF

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay - TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla - Glorious

JID - God Does Like Ugly

Kendick Lamar - GNX

Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel - Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton - Pages

Queen Sheba - A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)

Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends - Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)

Skillz - Words for Days, Vol. 1

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Windows (Live)

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield - Noble Rise

Michael Mayo - Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber - All Stars Lead to You (Live)

Samara Joy - Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap - Elemental

Michael Mayo - Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber - Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Samara Joy - Portrait

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell - We Insist 2025!

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Branford Marsalis Quartet - Belonging

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Trilogy 3 (Live)

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade - Spirit Fall

Sullivan Fortner - Southern Nights

Yellowjackets - Fasten Up

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Christian McBride - Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band - Lumen

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra - Basie Rocks!

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra - Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Sun Ra Arkestra - Lights on a Satellite

The 8-Bit Big Band - Orchestrator Emulator

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill - The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro - A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Miguel Zenón Quartet - Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard

Paquito D’Rivera - Madrid-New York Connection Band - La Fleur de Cayenne

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Ambrose Akinmusire - Honey From a Winter Stone

Brad Mehldau - Ride into the Sun

Immanuel Wilkins - Blues Blood

Nate Smith - Live-Action

Robert Glasper - Keys to the City Volume One

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Barbra Streisand - The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes in Angels?

Jennifer Hudson - The Gift of Love

Lady Gaga - Harlequin

Laila Biali - Wintersongs

Laufey - A Matter of Time

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Arkai - Brightside

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez - BEATrio

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Charu Suri - Shayan

Gerald Clayton - Ones & Twos

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton - Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® the Movie)

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Shaboozey - Good News

Tyler Childers - Nose on the Grindstone

Zach Top - I Never Lie

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall of Fame

Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used to Do

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song to Sing

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson - Trailblazer

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen

Best Country Song

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song to Sing

Shaboozey - Good News

Tyler Childers - Bitin’ List

Zach Top - I Never Lie

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett - Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson - American Romance

Margo Price - Hard Headed Woman

Willie Nelson - Oh What a Beautiful World

Zach Top - Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church - Evangeline vs. the Machine

Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns

Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter

Best American Roots Performance

Alison Krauss & Union Station - Richmond on the James

I’m With Her - Ancient Light

Jason Isbell - Crimson and Clay

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman - Lonely Avenue

Mavis Staples - Beautiful Strangers

Best Americana Performance

Jesse Welles - Horses

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter - Poison in My Well

Mavis Staples - Godspeed

Molly Tuttle - That’s Gonna Leave a Mark

Sierra Hull - Boom

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her - Ancient Light

Jason Isbell - Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles - Middle

Jon Batiste - Big Money

Sierra Hull - Spitfire

Best Americana Album

Jesse Welles - Middle

Jon Batiste - Big Money

Larkin Poe - Bloom

Molly Tuttle - So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Willie Nelson - Last Leaf on the Tree

Best Bluegrass Album

Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia

Billy Strings - Highway Prayers

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter - Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull - A Tip Toe High Wire

The Steeldrivers - Outrun

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy - Ain’t Done With the Blues

Charlie Musselwhite - Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush - Young Fashioned Ways

Maria Muldaur - One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ - Room on the Porch

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Eric Gales - A Tribute to LJK

Joe Bonamassa - Breakthrough

Robert Randolph - Preacher Kids

Samantha Fish - Paper Doll

Southern Avenue - Family

Best Folk Album

I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell - Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles - Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 - September 2024)

Patty Griffin - Crown of Roses

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson - What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet - Live at Vaughan’s

Kyle Roussel - Church of New Orleans

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band - For Fat Man

Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band - Second Line Sunday

Various Artists - A Tribute to the King of Zydeco

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar - Come Jesus Come

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts - Still (Live)

Kirk Franklin - Do It Again

Pastor Mike Jr. - Amen

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend - Church

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll - Hard Fought Hallelujah

Darrel Walls & PJ Morton - Amazing

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake - I Know a Name

Forrest Frank - Your Way’s Better

Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. - Headphones

Best Gospel Album

Darrel Walls & PJ Morton - Heart of Mine

Tamela Mann - Live Breathe Fight

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Tasha

Tye Tribbett - Only on the Road (Live)

Yolanda Adams - Sunny Days

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake - King of Hearts

Forrest Frank - Child of God II

Israel & New Breed - Coritos, Vol. 1

Lecrae - Reconstruction

Tauren Wells - Let the Church Sing

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir - I Will Not Be Moved (Live)

Candi Staton - Back to My Roots

Gaither Vocal Band - Then Came the Morning

The Isaacs - Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah

Karen Peck & New River - Good Answers

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - ¿Y Ahora Qué?

Andrés Cepeda - Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G - Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin - Mixteip

Nicki Nicole - Naiki

Trueno - EUB Deluxe

Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados - Genes Rebeldes

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical - Astropical

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso - Papota

Fito Páez - Novela

Los Wizzards - Algorhythm

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bobby Pulido - Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía - Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Carín León - Palabra de To’s (Seca)

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera - Mala Mía

Grupo Frontera - Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara - Sin Rodeos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alain Pérez - Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa - Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Gloria Estefan - Raíces

Grupo Niche - Clásicos 1.0

Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Fotografías

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo - Jerusalema

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar - Daybreak

Bad Bunny - Eoo

Ciro Hurtado - Cantando en el Camino

Shakti - Shrini’s Dream (Live)

Yeisy Rojas - Inmigrante y Que?

Best African Music Performance

Ayra Starr & Wizkid - Gimme Dat

Burna Boy - Love

Davido Featuring Omah Lay - With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin - Hope & Love

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Best Global Music Album

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar - Chapter III: We Return to Light

Burna Boy - No Sign of Weakness

Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia - Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Shakti - Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

Siddhant Bhatia - Sounds of Kumbha

Youssou N’Dour - Éclairer le monde - Light the World

Best Reggae Album

Jesse Royal - No Place Like Home

Keznamdi - Blxxd & Fyah

Lila Iké - Treasure Self Love

Mortimer - From Within

Vybz Kartel - Heart & Soul

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Carla Patullo - Nomadica

Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem - According to the Moon

Chris Redding - The Colors in My Mind

Jahnavi Harrison - Into the Forest

Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Kuruvinda

Best Children’s Music Album

Flor Bromley - Herstory

Fyütch & Aura V - Harmony

Joanie Leeds & Joya - Ageless: 100 Years Young

Mega Ran - Buddy’s Magic Tree House

Tori Amos - The Music of Tori and the Muses

Best Comedy Album

Ali Wong - Single Lady

Bill Burr - Drop Dead Years

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was...

Nate Bargatze - Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Sarah Silverman - PostMortem

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Dalai Lama - Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan - You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir

Trevor Noah - Into the Uncut Grass

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Various Artists - F1® the Album

Various Artists - KPop Demon Hunters

Various Artists - Sinners

Various Artists - Wicked

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Powell - How to Train Your Dragon

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Wicked

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Theodore Shapiro - Severance: Season 2

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory - Sword of the Sea

Gordy Haab - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget, II - Helldivers 2

Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson - Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Never Too Late (From the Film “Elton John: Never Too Late”)

Huntr/x - Golden

Jayme Lawson - Pale, Pale Moon

Miles Caton - I Lied to You

Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Rod Wave - Sinners

Best Music Video

Clipse - So Be It

Doechii - Anxiety

OK Go - Love

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sade - Young Lion

Best Music Film

Devo - Devo

Diane Warren - Relentless

John Williams - Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams - Piece by Piece

Raye - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Recording Package

Bruce Springsteen - Tracks II: The Lost Albums

Duran Duran - Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Mac Miller - Balloonerism

Mac Miller - The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)

OK Go - And the Adjacent Possible

Tsunami - Loud Is As

Various Artists - Sequoia

Best Album Cover

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Djo - The Crux

Perfume Genius - Glory

Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia

Wet Leg - Moisturizer

Best Album Notes

Amanda Ekery - Árabe

Buck Owens and His Buckaroos - Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland - After the Last Sky

Miles Davis - Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings

Sly and the Family Stone - The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967

Wilco - A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)

Best Historical Album

Doc Pomus - You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)

Nick Drake - The Making of Five Leaves Left

Various Artists - Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)

Various Artists - Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Alison Krauss & Union Station - Arcadia

Cam - All Things Light

Japanese Breakfast - For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills - That Wasn’t a Dream

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra - Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District

The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst - Eastman: Symphony No. 2 – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

Sandbox Percussion - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Third Coast Percussion - Standard Stoppages

Trio Mediæval - Yule

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Sergei Kvitko

Best Immersive Audio Album

Duckwrth - All American F**k Boy

Justin Gray - Immersed

Tearjerkers - Tearjerkers

Trio Mediæval - Yule

Various Artists - An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)

Best Instrumental Composition

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz - Train to Emerald City

Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton - Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)

Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra - Live Life This Day: Movement I

Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz - First Snow

Sierra Hull - Lord, That’s a Long Way

Zain Effendi - Opening

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Cynthia Erivo - Be Okay

Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf - A Child Is Born

The Westerlies - Fight On

The 8-Bit Big Band - Super Mario Praise Break

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cody Fry - What a Wonderful World

Jacob Collier - Keep an Eye on Summer

Lawrence - Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)

Nate Smith & Säje - Big Fish

Seth MacFarlane - How Did She Look?

Best Orchestral Performance

Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra - Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Esa-Pekka Salonen - San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela - Ravel: Boléro, M. 81

Michael Repper & National Philharmonic - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 - Ballade Op. 4 - Suites From “24 Negro Melodies”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra - Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations

Best Opera Recording

Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet - Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)

American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan - Huang Ruo: An American Soldier

Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Tesori: Grounded (Live)

Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges - Jake Heggie: Intelligence

Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly - O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead

Best Choral Performance

Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon - Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved

The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox - Requiem of Light

Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson- Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World

The Crossing & David Nally - David Lang: Poor Hymnal

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein - Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound - Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon - Lullabies for the Brokenhearted

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski - Slavic Sessions - Slavic Sessions

Neave Trio - La mer: French Piano Trios

Third Coast Percussion - Standard Stoppages

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adam Tendler - Inheritances

Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper - Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies”

Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm - Hope Orchestrated

Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos

Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons - Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb - Alike - My Mother’s Dream

Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs - Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano

Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas - In This Short Life

Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones - Black Pierrot

Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber - Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier - Schubert Beatles

Best Classical Compendium

Christina Sandsengen - Tombeaux

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi - Seven Seasons

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein - Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga

Sandbox Percussion - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Will Liverman - The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Christopher Cerrone - Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Donnacha Dennehy - Dennehy: Land of Winter

Gabriela Ortiz - Ortiz: Dzonot

Shawn E. Okpebholo - Okpebholo: Songs in Flight

Tania León - León: Raíces (Origins)