Grammy award winner Bad Bunny bags lead role in 'Porto Rico' drama

Washington DC: The singing superstar Bad Bunny is set to play a lead role in the historical drama 'Porto Rico', reported Variety. It is followed by the singer's appearances in 'Bullet Train' with Brad Pitt and director Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing.'

Rene Perez Joglar, the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper known as Residente, is directing 'Porto Rico' in his feature debut.

Edward Norton, Javier Bardem and Viggo Mortensen will co-star in the movie, described as an "epic Caribbean western" and "gripping narrative inspired by true events" about Puerto Rico's origins, reported Variety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Perez Joglar co-wrote the film with Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant.' Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the director of 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant,' to serve as the producer of the film.

"I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy," Perez Joglar said.

"This film is a reaffirmation of who we are told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves," added Perez Joglar as quoted by Variety.

'Porto Rico' will be produced by Perez Joglar and Erick Douat via 1868 Studios, a joint venture created by Perez Joglar, Sony Music Latin-Iberia, and Sony Music Vision to develop, produce and distribute original content centred on "authentic, culturally driven storytelling."

Recently, Bad Bunny created a buzz in the entertainment industry with his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show which highilighted the celebration of Puerto Rican culture that featured Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Earlier in the month, Bad Bunny made Grammys history as the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year with his album 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos,' reported Variety.