Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Alleges Robbery At Bengaluru Home By Delivery Executive; Zomato Responds

Grammy Award winning composer Ricky Kej has raised serious concerns after alleging that a delivery executive trespassed into his Bengaluru residence and stole a sump cover. The musician shared details of the incident on social media, along with CCTV footage captured from two different angles.

In an Instagram post, Ricky Kej claimed that the incident involved a delivery agent associated with Zomato. He wrote that the individual entered his home premises around 6 pm and committed the theft. According to Kej, the person had allegedly visited the location nearly 15 minutes earlier, seemingly to survey the area, before returning to carry out the act.

Sharing further details, Kej stated that CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect from two angles, along with screenshots of the person’s face and the vehicle number plate. He mentioned that the vehicle appeared to be a red Honda Activa bearing the registration number KA03HY8751. Kej tagged Zomato, Zomato Care, and Bengaluru City Police, seeking assistance in identifying the individual and taking appropriate action. He also urged the public to remain vigilant, warning that such incidents could happen to anyone.

Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is a renowned Indian music composer and environmentalist known for his work in contemporary and global music.

Following the post, Zomato responded to the complaint on X (formerly Twitter), describing the incident as “concerning” and acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken, and we'd request you to kindly share your mobile number with us via DM so we can connect with… https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) December 13, 2025

Who Is Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej was born in 1981 in North Carolina, United States. When he was eight years old, his family moved to Bengaluru, where he later completed his schooling at Bishop Cotton School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in dentistry from Oxford Dental College, Bengaluru, before choosing to pursue music as a full-time profession.

Career Highlights

Ricky Kej began his musical journey as a keyboardist with the band Angel Dust. In 2003, he established his own music studio, Raveolution, marking the beginning of his career as an independent composer. Over the years, he has released 24 studio albums and composed music for more than 3,500 advertisements and eight feature films. Beyond music, Kej is widely recognised for his environmental advocacy, having been named a UN Global Humanitarian Artist and honoured by the Parliament of Canada for his contributions.

The incident involving Ricky Kej has once again highlighted growing concerns around residential security and the need for greater accountability in last-mile delivery services. As investigations progress and platforms respond, the case serves as a reminder for companies to strengthen background checks and monitoring systems, while also urging residents to remain alert and make use of surveillance measures to safeguard their homes.