Grammy award winner Ricky Kej meets French President Emmanuel Macron, calls it an 'honour'

Mumbai: Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej met French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Taking to X, he shared a series of pictures with the French President Macron and First Lady along with Anil Kapoor, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Calling the meeting with the French leader an "honour", he wrote, "Such an honor to spend time with my friends, the President of France Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron."

Kej added, "I travelled with them on their presidential plane to participate in various meetings and the inauguration of the India-France year of Innovation, as a part of the French Delegation. More to come :-) Great developments for both great nations. Super exciting times. Swipe for more photos. "

"PS: I wore the glasses as a tribute to President Macron, for the glasses he wore at the World Economic Forum, Davos, recently :-) Google it if you do not know what I am talking about :-)"

Taking to his official X handle, Macron also shared pictures of their gathering, showing the leader interacting with the celebrities. "Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he wrote in the caption.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared glimpses of the meeting on his X handle and wrote, "Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here's to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told."

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday for their India visit. The French President and the First Lady were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

In the morning hours, Macron was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials. In a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival.

Following the Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.