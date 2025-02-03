Grammy Awards 2025: Anoushka Shankar Stuns In A Gorgeous Yellow Custom Dior Gown

Los Angeles: The much-awaited Grammy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday, and British-American sitarist Anoushka Shankar made a stunning appearance on the red carpet with her gorgeous look. Anoushka arrived in a beautiful custom Dior yellow gown as she graced the red carpet.

Anoushka shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the big day. Her post read: "GRAMMY day is here and what a total dream to be dressed in custom @dior." Take a look:

In addition to this, Anoushka, who is the daughter of composer Ravi Shankar, has also received two Grammy nominations this year for her albums 'Ch II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' and 'A Rock Somewhere', bringing her total Grammy nominations to 11. Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej is also nominated for 'Break of Dawn', marking his fourth nomination.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A. Artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga will perform at the ceremony. Beyonce leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the top nominees.

Presenters for the night include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

Music lovers in India can watch the event live on Disney+Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 to 10:00 AM.