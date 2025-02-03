Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman To Win Country Grammy In 50 Years

Los Angeles: Beyonce continues to make history, this time by becoming the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in half a century. The cultural icon took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on the song "II MOST WANTED."

Beyonce entered the 2025 Grammy Awards evening with 11 nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

Her hit song 'Texas Hold 'Em' was also nominated in multiple categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song.

Her win in the country category is historic as it breaks a 50-year-long barrier, making Beyonce the first Black woman to earn a country Grammy.

The previous record holder for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group was The Pointer Sisters in 1975.

At the premiere ceremony, Beyonce also took home her first award of the evening, bringing her total Grammy wins to 33.

Already the most-awarded Grammy artist in history, she previously surpassed conductor Georg Solti in 2023, making her the all-time leader in Grammy wins with 32, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.