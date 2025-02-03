Grammy Awards 2025: Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Wins Grammy For Best New Age Album

Los Angeles: Chennai-born Indian-American businesswoman and musician Chandrika Tandon claimed a Grammy award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tandon, 71, won the coveted award in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album 'Triveni', a captivating blend of ancient chants and world music.

The honour was announced at the 67th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. (early Monday morning in India). Incidentally, Tandon is the elder sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

'Triveni' is a seven-track album created as a meditative journey for listeners, aimed at promoting "inner healing."

The project is a collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, bringing together their distinct musical styles.

The album's name, "Triveni," symbolizes the confluence of three rivers, which metaphorically represents the fusion of the artists' diverse traditions.

Music producer George Varghese took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Chandrika Tandon and the team for the big win.

Sharing a group picture from the Arena, he wrote, "And the winner is !!!!! Wouter Kellerman Chandrika Tandon and Eru Matsumoto and my sister from another mother Tholsi Pillay!!" adding, "Congratulations to the Dream Team for winning the Grammy Awards for the BEST NEW AGE album for their Album 'TRIVENI' . I am ever grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of your Video Team but more than that .. always treating me as part of your family over the years."

This year marks Tandon's second Grammy nomination, with her first in 2010 for her album 'Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call'.

She was nominated this year alongside some prominent names, including producer Ricky Kej, sitar player Anoushka Shankar, and Indian-origin British artist Radhika Vekaria.

In a social media post earlier, Chandrika wrote, "We wouldn't be here except for the incredible support of so many! There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way -- many nominees and many not -- and I want to tell you ALL how much joy you created for me and the world with your artistry. Thank you." She also gave a shout out to her collaborators Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah and streamed live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The premiere ceremony, which saw the majority of awards being handed out, was available to viewers on YouTube via the Recording Academy's official channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy event was available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.