Grammy Awards 2025: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch LIVE Streaming

New Delhi: The much-talked-about 2025 Grammy Awards will be held on February 2, airing live from the venue in Los Angeles. The 67th ceremony will honor the best recordings, compositions, and artists from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy.

Grammy Awards 2025: When And Where To Watch

The biggest musical night will be held on February 2, 2025, in its 22nd year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+. Nominations were announced through a YouTube livestream on November 8, 2024.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive time.

Grammy Awards 2025: LA Wildfire Impact

The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames. ANI quoted The Hollywood Reporter as saying, "We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days," adding, "In response to this crisis, we are committed to providing ongoing assistance, including a USD 1 million donation that has already helped raise over USD 2 million in emergency aid to those in need," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, in a letter sent to Academy members."

The show will still take place with Beyonce leading the nominations with 10 nods. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan.