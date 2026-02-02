Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012947https://zeenews.india.com/people/grammy-awards-2026-anoushka-shankars-daybreak-loses-best-global-music-performance-award-to-bad-bunny-3012947.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGrammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankars Daybreak loses Best Global Music Performance award to Bad Bunny
GRAMMY AWARDS 2026

Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar's 'Daybreak' loses Best Global Music Performance award to Bad Bunny

Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar continues to be one of the most nominated Indian artists in Grammy history. Her song Daybreak marked her 13th Grammy nomination overall.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar's 'Daybreak' loses Best Global Music Performance award to Bad BunnyPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The 2026 Grammy Awards began with the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles early Monday morning. Before the main TV show, the Recording Academy presented 86 awards across various categories.

One of the key categories was Best Global Music Performance, where Indian-origin musician and composer Anoushka Shankar was nominated for her song "Daybreak," which featured Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

However, Shankar lost the award to global star Bad Bunny, who won for his track "EoO." Other nominees in the category included Ciro Hurtado, Angelique Kidjo, Yeisy Rojas, and Shakti.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Grammy 2026: Lola Young wins Best Pop Solo Performance, BEATS Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga

Ahead of the ceremony, Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram account to share a message about her nominations and why she chose not to attend the event this year.

She wrote, "It's Grammy day today! I'm proud to be nominated twice, for my album Chapter III: We Return to Light and for 'Daybreak,' the lead song from the album."

Shankar also mentioned that she consciously decided to stay away from the awards night and spend time in India instead. "These are my 12th and 13th nominations, which in itself is HUGE! At the same time, it feels really good NOT to be in LA getting sucked into the whirlwind of excitement and stress that comes with major awards events. This year, I made a conscious decision not to go and to be on the road in India during the ceremony."

Anoushka Shankar continues to be one of the most nominated Indian artists in Grammy history. Her song "Daybreak" marked her 13th Grammy nomination overall. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran protests
Nearly 3,000 dead in anti-Khamenei protests: President’s office publishes list
Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar visits Yashwantrao Chavan memorial; follows Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 02-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE
Delhi NCR weather alert
Delhi-NCR weather: Fog in several areas, AQI in THIS category | Check forecast
India Post GDS
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 begins today: Apply now at indiapostgdsonline
Nipah virus outbreak India
Explained | Why Nipah virus outbreak in India is setting off global alarm bell
Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz: why it is important for global energy security
Iran US tensions
Iran missiles pose 'serious threat' to US bases, Gulf allies warn Washington
J&K news
Earthquake measuring 4.8 with epicentre in central Budgam shakes Kashmir
LCA Tejas Mk1A Fighter Aircraft
Self-reliance a myth? Tejas Mk1A jet ‘indigenous’ in name, Israel tech runs it