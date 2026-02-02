Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGrammy Awards 2026: Lady Gaga takes over red carpet in raven-black look
GRAMMY AWARDS 2026

Grammy Awards 2026: Lady Gaga takes over red carpet in raven-black look

Grammy Awards 2026: The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
Grammy Awards 2026: Lady Gaga takes over red carpet in raven-black lookPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Mother Monster Lady Gaga, who never fails to amuse fans with her fashion choices, yet again stole the spotlight on the Grammy 2026 red carpet.

The global pop star made sure that all eyes were on her as she arrived at the event in Los Angeles, turning heads with a bold black feather outfit that gave a strong raven-like look.

Gaga is one of the most nominated artists of the night with seven major nominations. She is in the race for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Abracadabra", Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Remixed Recording for "Abracadabra", Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Disease", and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Harlequin.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruno Mars, the 16-time Grammy Award winner, has been confirmed as one of the performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The show will feature performances from other major names, including Rose, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as an 'In Memoriam' tribute to influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack. Mars, who is also nominated for three awards this year, has secured nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his collaboration with the Blackpink member.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. Other Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Tyler, The Creator and more.

The Grammys 2026 are being broadcast live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount+. 

