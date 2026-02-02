Grammy Awards 2026: Olivia Dean breaks down in tears after winning Best New Artist at 2026 Grammys, says 'here as a granddaughter of an immigrant'

Los Angeles: British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean was crowned Best New Artist at the ongoing Grammy 2026 Awards. The 26-year-old artist became a first-time Grammy winner on Sunday, February 2, at the ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Dean was among a strong group of nominees who took the stage. Last year's winner, Chappell Roan, announced her name, and Olivia could not hold back her tears as she walked up to accept the award.

During her speech, Dean took a moment to thank the people who have supported her for years. She spoke about her close team, especially her manager and best friend, and how long they have worked together. While sharing her feelings, she said, "I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated. So thank you so much. I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team. Emily, my best friend, my manager, we've been doing this for 10 years," she said. "So this is for you, too, my family."

She then spoke about her background and what the moment meant to her personally. Talking about her roots and family history, Dean said she was proud to stand on that stage as "a granddaughter of an immigrant."

"I guess I want to say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here -- I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other. Thank you so much."

Olivia Dean first became popular with viral songs like 'Man I Need and Nice to Each Other.'

'Her song Man I Need reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her album The Art of Loving debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200,' according to PEOPLE.

She had shared her Grammy nomination news earlier on Instagram in November, writing that she needed time to process it and thanking the Recording Academy and her fans.

At the 2026 Grammys, she beat other nominees like KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young.

The Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and are being shown live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.