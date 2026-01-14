Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006427https://zeenews.india.com/people/grammy-nominated-50-year-old-musician-john-forte-found-dead-at-home-3006427.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGrammy-Nominated 50-Year-Old Musician John Forte Found Dead At Home
JOHN FORTE DEATH

Grammy-Nominated 50-Year-Old Musician John Forte Found Dead At Home

John Forte Death: He is best known for his work on the Fugees' 1996 album The Score. The album became a huge success around the world and earned Forte a Grammy nomination when he was just 21 years old.

|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Grammy-Nominated 50-Year-Old Musician John Forte Found Dead At HomePic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Grammy-nominated musician and producer John Forte, who worked closely with the Fugees, has died at the age of 50, Variety reported.

Massachusetts' Chilmark Police confirmed to Variety that the police found the musician dead at his home on Tuesday afternoon. The local police chief said there were no signs of foul play and no clear cause of death at the scene. The case is now being looked into by the state medical examiner.

According to Deadline, John Forte was a key member of the Refugee Camp All Stars, a music group active in the 1990s. He worked on several well-known songs, including Wyclef Jean's "We Trying to Stay Alive" and "Rumble in the Jungle," which also featured Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He is best known for his work on the Fugees' 1996 album The Score. The album became a huge success around the world and earned Forte a Grammy nomination when he was just 21 years old.

In 1998, Forte released his first solo album Poly Sci. The album included vocals from artists like DMX, Fat Joe, and Pras. He later released another album, I, John, in 2001, which included a duet with singer Carly Simon.

In 2000, he was arrested at Newark International Airport on drug charges and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison. His sentence was reduced in 2008 after then-U.S. President George W. Bush granted him clemency. Several well-known figures had spoken in his support.

John Forte is survived by his wife, photographer Lara Fuller, and their two kids. (

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated