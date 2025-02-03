Grammys 2025: Billie Eilish Stuns With ‘Birds Of A Feather’ Performance, Pays Tribute To Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Billie Eilish delivered a mesmerizing performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night as she sang her hit song 'Birds of a Feather' from her 2024 album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', according to Page Six.

The 23-year-old singer was joined on stage by her brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell. The performance took place against the backdrop of Los Angeles, paying tribute to their hometown, which was recently affected by wildfires.

The singer opted for an oversized yellow jersey, baggy jeans, a long Mikimoto pearl necklace, and a blue LA Dodgers cap. She had earlier walked the red carpet in a black-and-white Prada ensemble.

Earlier, Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Chappell Roan, on the other hand, took home the Best New Artist award. While accepting her trophy, the Good Luck, Babe! singer used her speech to address an important issue--how record labels treat artists.

Beyonce made history by becoming the first Black woman in half a century to win a Grammy in the country music category.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the 2025 Grammy Awards is streaming live exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.