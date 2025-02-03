Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist, Calls For Fair Wages And Healthcare For Musicians

Los Angeles: The much-awaited Grammy Awards saw Chappell Roan take home the Best New Artist award. While accepting her trophy, the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer used her speech to address an important issue--how record labels treat artists, according to Variety.

After thanking her family, friends, and team, Roan made a strong statement about the struggles that many musicians face.

"I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists," she said according to Variety.

The audience responded with cheers and applause as Roan shared her personal experience. The American singer shared that she was signed as a minor but later dropped by her label. Without job experience, she struggled to find work during the pandemic and couldn't afford health insurance.

"It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," Roan said.

"If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection," she added.

Roan concluded her winning speech by asking, "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Earlier in the evening, Roan also delivered a powerful performance of "Pink Pony Club." Dressed in bedazzled cowboy boots and fringe, she performed on top of a giant pink horse, surrounded by rodeo clowns. The crowd sang along, making it one of the most memorable moments of the night.